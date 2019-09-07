Overview

Dr. Carlos Saenz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Saenz works at AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Ectasia, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.