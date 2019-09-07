Dr. Carlos Saenz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Saenz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Saenz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Saenz works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Orlando1613 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 894-4474Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Altamonte Springs689 E ALTAMONTE DR, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 894-4474
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Saenz saved my life ! I am forever gratefull to him ! He is an amazing cadiologist!
About Dr. Carlos Saenz, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Ala
- Med Ctr La New Orleans-Lsu, Internal Medicine
- Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
