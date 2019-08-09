Overview

Dr. Carlos Saad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Saad works at UCI Health in Tustin, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.