Dr. Carlos Rueda, MD

Psychiatry
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carlos Rueda, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD EL BOSQUE / ESCUELA COLOMBIANA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Dr. Rueda works at SAINT JOSEPH CHILDRENS HOSP ONC in Paterson, NJ with other offices in Millburn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Joseph's University Medical Center
    703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 754-2838
  2. 2
    Molesafe Usa LLC
    60 Essex St, Millburn, NJ 07041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 339-0742
  3. 3
    Harbor House Integrated Treatment for Co-occurring Disorders (it-cod)
    645 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 754-2805

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Carlos Rueda, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366490195
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD EL BOSQUE / ESCUELA COLOMBIANA DE MEDICINA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rueda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rueda has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rueda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Rueda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rueda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rueda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rueda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

