Dr. Carlos Rueda, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Rueda, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD EL BOSQUE / ESCUELA COLOMBIANA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Locations
St. Joseph's University Medical Center703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-2838
Molesafe Usa LLC60 Essex St, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (973) 339-0742
Harbor House Integrated Treatment for Co-occurring Disorders (it-cod)645 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-2805
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Rueda, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD EL BOSQUE / ESCUELA COLOMBIANA DE MEDICINA
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rueda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rueda has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rueda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rueda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rueda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.