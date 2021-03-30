Dr. Carlos Rozas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rozas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Rozas, MD
Dr. Carlos Rozas, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Rozas Smith Chandler Mds4620 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 875-9362
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have never been to a more attentive and patient DR.
About Dr. Carlos Rozas, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013921105
- Maricopa Medical Center
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Rozas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rozas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rozas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rozas speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozas.
