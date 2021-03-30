See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Carlos Rozas, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carlos Rozas, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Rozas works at Rozas Smith Chandler Mds in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rozas Smith Chandler Mds
    4620 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 875-9362

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sleep Apnea
Asthma
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 30, 2021
    I have never been to a more attentive and patient DR.
    Alex Leva — Mar 30, 2021
    About Dr. Carlos Rozas, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Spanish
    • 1013921105
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Maricopa Medical Center
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Rozas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rozas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rozas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rozas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rozas works at Rozas Smith Chandler Mds in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rozas’s profile.

    Dr. Rozas has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rozas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rozas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rozas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

