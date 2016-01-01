Dr. Carlos Rotellar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotellar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Rotellar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Rotellar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown University
Dr. Rotellar works at
Locations
Sahetya Medical Institute720 2nd Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 449-0034
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Rotellar, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1891758439
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Nuestra Sra Del Mar Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rotellar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rotellar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rotellar works at
Dr. Rotellar has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rotellar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rotellar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotellar.
