Dr. Carlos Rosales, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Rosales, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
HealthCare Partners Medical Group2699 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 490-3060Monday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr Rosales since he arrived at LB Memoral Hospital when I worked with him as a nurse in the newborn nursery (circumcisions). I also have been a patient for about 40 yrs. I know him to be one of the most amazing docs, he is caring, kind and ALWAYS listens to his patients. Out of selfishness I hope he keeps working for a few more years.
About Dr. Carlos Rosales, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295793859
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Stanford School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosales speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosales.
