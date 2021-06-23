Overview

Dr. Carlos Rosales, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital.



Dr. Rosales works at Allegheny Health Network in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Greensburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.