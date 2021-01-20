Overview

Dr. Carlos Romero, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hendry Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Romero works at Cardiac & VeinwoRx in Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.