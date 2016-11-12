Overview

Dr. Carlos Romero, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana-School of Medicine.



Dr. Romero works at Reliance Medical Centers in Winter Haven, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.