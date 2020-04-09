Dr. Carlos Rojas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Rojas, DPM
Overview
Dr. Carlos Rojas, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with KRMC Trauma Center
Locations
-
1
Companionship Home Care Inc8740 N Kendall Dr Ste 107, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 464-9991
-
2
Carlos A Rojas, DPM, PA8200 SW 117th Ave Ste 104A, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 403-0131
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Coral Gables Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
It was great me esplico y me dio muy buenos consejos voy a regresar a su oficina
About Dr. Carlos Rojas, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1679889547
Education & Certifications
- KRMC Trauma Center
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rojas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rojas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rojas speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rojas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rojas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.