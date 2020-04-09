See All Podiatric Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Carlos Rojas, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Carlos Rojas, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with KRMC Trauma Center

Dr. Rojas works at Companionship Home Care Inc in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Companionship Home Care Inc
    8740 N Kendall Dr Ste 107, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 464-9991
  2. 2
    Carlos A Rojas, DPM, PA
    8200 SW 117th Ave Ste 104A, Miami, FL 33183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 403-0131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Coral Gables Hospital
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 09, 2020
    It was great me esplico y me dio muy buenos consejos voy a regresar a su oficina
    Jorge sanchez — Apr 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carlos Rojas, DPM
    About Dr. Carlos Rojas, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1679889547
    Education & Certifications

    • KRMC Trauma Center
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Rojas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rojas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rojas works at Companionship Home Care Inc in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rojas’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojas.

