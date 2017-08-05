Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Universidad De La Republica, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Carlos S Rodriguez MD14901 Rinaldi St Ste 202, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 361-7358
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
I was truly blessed to have found such a wonderful doctor, he is kind, patient and has that Old Fashioned bed side manner that we all miss and wish we can find in a doctor. On my pre op visits he was very reassuring and answered all my questions. He performed my Total Abdominal Hysterectomy, I had no complications, the incision was neat & small and is healing very nicely. I was off pain meds in 1 week and felt terrific! I recommend him highly. His office staff was very friendly and welcoming
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861434813
- So Baltimore Genl Hospital
- St Joseph Hospital
- Universidad De La Republica, Facultad De Medicina
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
