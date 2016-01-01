See All General Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD

General Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.

Dr. Rodriguez works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Healthquest Surgical Associates Plc.
    1900 Wealthy St SE Ste 180, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700971546
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Spectrum Health - Blodgett Campus (GME)
    Internship
    • Blodgett Meml/St Marys Gra
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University (CHM)
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
