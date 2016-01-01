Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
Locations
Healthquest Surgical Associates Plc.1900 Wealthy St SE Ste 180, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1700971546
Education & Certifications
- Spectrum Health - Blodgett Campus (GME)
- Blodgett Meml/St Marys Gra
- Michigan State University (CHM)
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
