Overview

Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at First Physicians Group in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.