Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD is a Clinical Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TOMPKINS COMMUNITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Carlos Rodriguez31 Saint Felix St, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions (718) 783-7001
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Clinical Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619938578
- Long Island College Hospital
- St John's Queens Hosp
- Cath Med Ctr
- TOMPKINS COMMUNITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
