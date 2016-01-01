Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD is a Dermatologist in Peoria, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Locations
Arrowhead Dermatology7767 W Deer Valley Rd Ste 140, Peoria, AZ 85382 Directions (520) 458-1505Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1518137306
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Cook County Hospital
- University Of Illinois
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Actinic Keratosis and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
