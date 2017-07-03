Overview

Dr. Carlos Remirez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.



Dr. Remirez works at R E Medical Associates in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.