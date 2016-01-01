Dr. Carlos Rangel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rangel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Rangel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carlos Rangel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hanford, CA. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.
Dr. Rangel works at
Home Garden11899 Shaw Pl, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 585-3437
Central Valley General Hospital1025 N Douty St, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 537-0170
Adventist Medical Center-selma1141 Rose Ave, Selma, CA 93662 Directions (559) 891-1000
Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 847-6262TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Rangel has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rangel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rangel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rangel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.