Dr. Carlos Ramos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Ramos, MD is an Urology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Peurto Rico School of Medicine|University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.
Dr. Ramos works at
Locations
Advanced Urology Institute80 Doctors Dr, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 208-0977Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Urology Institute500 W 11th St, Panama City, FL 32401 Directions (850) 331-9942
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable and easy to talk to.
About Dr. Carlos Ramos, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy of Texas Houston Medical School Houston Texas|University Tex Med School
- Brooke Amc Fort Sam Houston|Brooke Army Medical Center - Ft. Sam
- University of Peurto Rico School of Medicine|University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ramos has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Chronic Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramos speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos.
