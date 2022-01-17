See All Neurologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Carlos Ramirez-Mejia, MD

Neurology
4 (38)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carlos Ramirez-Mejia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad De Caldas, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Ramirez-Mejia works at Neuro Science Consultants LLC in Miami, FL with other offices in Medley, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Sleep Apnea and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Neuro Science Consultants LLC
    8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 802E Fl 8, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 595-4041
  2
    Neuroscience Consultants Llp
    9960 NW 116th Way Ste 13, Medley, FL 33178 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 595-4041

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Essential Tremor
Sleep Apnea
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Essential Tremor
Sleep Apnea
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Essential Tremor
Sleep Apnea
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Brain Aneurysm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cognitive Function Testing
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Vasculitis
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Anterior Horn Disease
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
Diplopia
Huntington's Disease
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome
Lyme Disease
Meningiomas
Menstrual Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pseudobulbar Affect
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spine Disorders
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Thrombosis
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vascular Disease
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • MultiPlan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 17, 2022
    He found what was the cause my dizziness and unbalanced walking even though I was in denial.
    Clara — Jan 17, 2022
    About Dr. Carlos Ramirez-Mejia, MD

    • Neurology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1053375360
    Education & Certifications

    • George Washington University Hospital
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • Universidad De Caldas, Facultad De Medicina
    • Instituto Universitario De Caldas
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Ramirez-Mejia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez-Mejia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez-Mejia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramirez-Mejia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez-Mejia has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Sleep Apnea and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez-Mejia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez-Mejia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez-Mejia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez-Mejia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez-Mejia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

