Dr. Ramirez-Calderon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Ramirez-Calderon, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Ramirez-Calderon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Panama, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Ramirez-Calderon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carlos Ramirez Calderon MD PA9240 SW 72nd St Ste 238, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 412-6363
-
2
Bashar Lutfi, MD LLC , Neuroscience consultants9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 207, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 482-1027
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramirez-Calderon?
Great listener and advisor. I attribute the fact that I can write this review to his prompt and professional services. Has always been honest and straightforward . Have reccomended his services to friends and always positive feedback from the ones that have seen him.
About Dr. Carlos Ramirez-Calderon, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1972586295
Education & Certifications
- Universidad De Panama, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez-Calderon accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez-Calderon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez-Calderon works at
Dr. Ramirez-Calderon has seen patients for Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez-Calderon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramirez-Calderon speaks Portuguese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez-Calderon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez-Calderon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez-Calderon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez-Calderon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.