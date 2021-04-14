Dr. Carlos Quezada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quezada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Quezada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Quezada, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Quezada works at
Locations
Carlos Quezada802 Medical Dr Ste 100, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 757-6042Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I’m impressed with Dr. Quezada! I’ve been in healthcare for 26 years. Let’s just say I’ve known a few doctors in my day - both as a nurse and a patient. He’s knowledgeable, cares about my over all health- not just my lady parts, and has been willing to take the time I need to feel heard and discuss ALL my options. Miraculously, I don’t have to wait days on end to get seen, and he’s never made me feel rushed. What more could you ask for?
About Dr. Carlos Quezada, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quezada has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quezada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quezada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quezada has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quezada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quezada speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Quezada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quezada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quezada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quezada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.