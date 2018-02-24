Overview

Dr. Carlos Puig, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Puig works at Womens Clinic Of South Texas in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.