Dr. Carlos Plata, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from LAWRENCE AND MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.



Dr. Plata works at Amarillo Medical Specialists in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.