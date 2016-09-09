Dr. Carlos Plata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Plata, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Plata, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from LAWRENCE AND MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Plata works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Amarillo Cardiovascular Center1215 S Coulter St Ste 302, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 356-2280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Plata?
He listens to me, and he makes me feel like he really cares about my well being. He always gets me right in when I need to. he explains everything and he is very good Dr. Very knowledgeable .
About Dr. Carlos Plata, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508872029
Education & Certifications
- LAWRENCE AND MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plata has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plata works at
Dr. Plata has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Plata speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Plata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.