Dr. Carlos Pinheiro Neto, MD
Dr. Carlos Pinheiro Neto, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN.
Dr. Pinheiro Neto works at
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0046
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Pinhero is an amazing Doctor and specialist. He finds problems and solutions promptly. On the day of my surgery he seen me before and after. Him and his whole team made me feel safe and prepared explaining every step. He met with my wife and updated her immediately post-op and answered all of her questions in no rush at all. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Carlos Pinheiro Neto, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Male
- 1831403237
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dr. Pinheiro Neto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pinheiro Neto using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pinheiro Neto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinheiro Neto works at
Dr. Pinheiro Neto has seen patients for Intranasal or Sinus Procedure, Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinheiro Neto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pinheiro Neto speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinheiro Neto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinheiro Neto.
