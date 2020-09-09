See All Otolaryngologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Carlos Pinheiro Neto, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carlos Pinheiro Neto, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Pinheiro Neto works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Intranasal or Sinus Procedure, Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy

Treatment frequency



Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphenoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

Sep 09, 2020
Dr. Pinhero is an amazing Doctor and specialist. He finds problems and solutions promptly. On the day of my surgery he seen me before and after. Him and his whole team made me feel safe and prepared explaining every step. He met with my wife and updated her immediately post-op and answered all of her questions in no rush at all. I would recommend him to anyone.
Courtney — Sep 09, 2020
About Dr. Carlos Pinheiro Neto, MD

Specialties
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Portuguese and Spanish
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1831403237
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carlos Pinheiro Neto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinheiro Neto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pinheiro Neto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pinheiro Neto works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Pinheiro Neto’s profile.

Dr. Pinheiro Neto has seen patients for Intranasal or Sinus Procedure, Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinheiro Neto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinheiro Neto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinheiro Neto.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinheiro Neto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinheiro Neto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

