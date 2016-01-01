Overview

Dr. Carlos Picone, MD is a Pulmonologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Cordoba, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Picone works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Washington, DC and Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Viral Infection and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.