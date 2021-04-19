Overview

Dr. Carlos Perez-Mitchell, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.



Dr. Perez-Mitchell works at Gynecology Oncology Associates in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Laryngeal Cancer and Tongue Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.