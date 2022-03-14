Overview

Dr. Carlos Perez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System, Howard Memorial Hospital, Little River Memorial Hospital and Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Perez works at Pulmonary Disease Medicine Clinic in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.