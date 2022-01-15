Overview

Dr. Carlos Perez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from St Christopher's College of Medicine.



Dr. Perez works at South Florida Multispeciality in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Doral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.