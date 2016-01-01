Dr. Carlos Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Perez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Perez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dalton, GA.
Dr. Perez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Joseph Clinic P.c.1102 W Waugh St, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 277-2321
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez?
About Dr. Carlos Perez, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1033229661
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez works at
Dr. Perez has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.