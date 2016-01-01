See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Warm Springs, GA
Overview

Dr. Carlos Parrado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warm Springs, GA. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Parrado works at Augusta University Medical Center in Warm Springs, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Roosevelt Warm Springs Ltac Hospital
    6135 Roosevelt Hwy, Warm Springs, GA 31830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

About Dr. Carlos Parrado, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • Male
  • 1790886778
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Brooke Army Med Center|Hospital de Damas
  • Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carlos Parrado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parrado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Parrado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Parrado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Parrado works at Augusta University Medical Center in Warm Springs, GA. View the full address on Dr. Parrado’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Parrado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parrado.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parrado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parrado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.