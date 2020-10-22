Dr. Carlos Palacio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palacio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Palacio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Palacio, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Somersworth, NH. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Exeter Hospital, Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
Dr. Palacio works at
Locations
Portsmouth Cardiology Associates3 Terrascape Pkwy, Somersworth, NH 03878 Directions (603) 433-4666
Coastal NH Neurosurgeons9 Buzell Ave, Exeter, NH 03833 Directions (603) 433-4666
Coastal New Hampshire Neurosurgeons - Portsmouth330 Borthwick Ave Ste 300, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 433-4666
Hospital Affiliations
- Exeter Hospital
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHCS
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He answered all of my questions; he showed me exactly where my injury was; and, he provided excellent advice on my recovery. It was practical and easy to follow; and, most importantly, I have completely recovered as a result of his skill and knowledge. I highly recommend Dr. Palacio!
About Dr. Carlos Palacio, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1346286929
Education & Certifications
- Children's Memorial Hospital | Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University Medical School
- College of the Holy Cross
- Neurosurgery
