Dr. Carlos Padilla Villar, MD
Dr. Carlos Padilla Villar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Noble Physicians Medical Group Corp. Inc.5901 W Olympic Blvd Ste 404, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (323) 456-0185
- Olympia Medical Center
- Southern California Hospital at Culver City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have had a couple of appointments with Carlos Padilla Villar (Nurse Practitioner) and I would highly recommend to any patient. He has a very calming presence and as a patient that's important because he puts one at ease. I tend to get nervous at doctor's offices but he helps me not feel so anxious. He is very nice, helpful and professional. He takes the time to listen to you. He shows he cares and as a patient, that means sooo much! I talked to another patient of Mr. Villar while in the waiting room and this patient said that the only reason he keeps going to this particular doctor's office is because of Mr. Villar because he is so nice/helpful and I could not agree with him more. Thank you Mr. Villar for being kind and caring!
- Pediatrics
- English, Armenian, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1396358370
Dr. Padilla Villar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padilla Villar accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padilla Villar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padilla Villar speaks Armenian, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Padilla Villar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padilla Villar.
