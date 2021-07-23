See All Pediatricians in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Carlos Padilla Villar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Carlos Padilla Villar, MD

Pediatrics
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Carlos Padilla Villar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dr. Padilla Villar works at Sleep Institute in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Noble Physicians Medical Group Corp. Inc.
    5901 W Olympic Blvd Ste 404, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 456-0185

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olympia Medical Center
  • Southern California Hospital at Culver City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Birth Control
Family Counseling
Family Planning Services
Birth Control
Family Counseling
Family Planning Services

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • GlobalHealth, Inc.
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Padilla Villar?

    Jul 23, 2021
    I have had a couple of appointments with Carlos Padilla Villar (Nurse Practitioner) and I would highly recommend to any patient. He has a very calming presence and as a patient that's important because he puts one at ease. I tend to get nervous at doctor's offices but he helps me not feel so anxious. He is very nice, helpful and professional. He takes the time to listen to you. He shows he cares and as a patient, that means sooo much! I talked to another patient of Mr. Villar while in the waiting room and this patient said that the only reason he keeps going to this particular doctor's office is because of Mr. Villar because he is so nice/helpful and I could not agree with him more. Thank you Mr. Villar for being kind and caring!
    — Jul 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carlos Padilla Villar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carlos Padilla Villar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Padilla Villar to family and friends

    Dr. Padilla Villar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Padilla Villar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carlos Padilla Villar, MD.

    About Dr. Carlos Padilla Villar, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396358370
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Padilla Villar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padilla Villar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Padilla Villar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Padilla Villar works at Sleep Institute in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Padilla Villar’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Padilla Villar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padilla Villar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padilla Villar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padilla Villar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carlos Padilla Villar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.