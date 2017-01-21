Overview

Dr. Carlos Orces, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD MIGUEL HERNINDEZ DE ELCHE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Orces works at ORCES CARLOS H MD in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.