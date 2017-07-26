Overview

Dr. Carlos Omenaca, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Miami Shores, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from St Vincent's Hospital And Medical Center|University Of Zaragoza / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Jackson North Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Omenaca works at Vilmed Inc in Miami Shores, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.