Dr. Carlos Omenaca, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carlos Omenaca, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Miami Shores, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from St Vincent's Hospital And Medical Center|University Of Zaragoza / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Jackson North Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Omenaca works at Vilmed Inc in Miami Shores, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vilmed Inc
    9111 Park Dr, Miami Shores, FL 33138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 414-1767
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Jackson North Medical Center
  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Blood Draw Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
HIV Care Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Jul 26, 2017
    I have been under Dr. Omenaca's care since 2001. I believe that he is a God sent angel into my life. My health is fantastic for he is taking great care of me. He is not just an M.D, he is a care giver. Once he said to me: " Joseph, if he was not for the care of my patients I would give up practicing medicine". I think I am about to change his name from Dr. Omenaca to Dr. Omenacare. He is an M.D who is practicing medicine with the Hippocrates Oat in mind. Under his care you are in good hands.
    Miami, FL — Jul 26, 2017
    About Dr. Carlos Omenaca, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1205833381
    Education & Certifications

    • St Vincent'S Hospital|St Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center of NY
    • St Luke Roosevelt Hosp Ctr|St Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital Center
    • St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital
    • St Vincent's Hospital And Medical Center|University Of Zaragoza / Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Omenaca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omenaca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Omenaca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Omenaca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Omenaca speaks French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Omenaca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omenaca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omenaca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omenaca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

