Overview

Dr. Carlos Oliveira, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Oliveira works at Health First's Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Endometrial Ablation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.