Dr. Carlos Oliva, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Oliva works at Vista Family Health Center in Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.