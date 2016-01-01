Dr. Carlos Ocampo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ocampo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Ocampo, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Ocampo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Antioquia.
Locations
Only Children Pediatric Group1008 E Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 962-0500
Asis K Saha M D P A201 Hilda St Ste 10, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 574-4848
Torneria Pediatrics LLC3000 Park Pond Way, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 483-8880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Ocampo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992875579
Education & Certifications
- Caguas Regional Hospital
- U Of Antioquia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ocampo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ocampo accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ocampo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ocampo speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ocampo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ocampo.
