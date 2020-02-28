Overview

Dr. Carlos Obregon, DO is a Pulmonologist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Obregon works at Carlos A. Obregon, D.O., P.C. in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.