Dr. Carlos Obregon, DO
Dr. Carlos Obregon, DO is a Pulmonologist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Carlos A. Obregon, D.O., P.C.100A KINGS WAY W, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
I feel 100% confidence in Dr. Obregon. After a few years now in his care, I HIGHLY recommend him. He is soft spoken which may lead complainers to think that he doesn't care as much as he does. I think he even gets my sense of humor or tries to which is rare with the various doctors that I have encountered.
About Dr. Carlos Obregon, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093785487
Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Obregon has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Obregon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Obregon speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Obregon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obregon.
