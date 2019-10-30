Dr. Carlos Nousari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nousari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Nousari, MD
Dr. Carlos Nousari, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical & Laboratory Dermatological Immunology. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Nova Southeastern University Family Medicine Clinic3200 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 262-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ameripath Florida Inc895 SW 30th Ave Ste 101, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 Directions (800) 330-6770
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Excelente profesional y excelente persona . Científicamente es el número uno en su especialidad en mundo . Trato amable en extremo , afectuoso , dedicado . Sumamente honesto . Atendió a mi madre con mucha dedicación y cariño , mi madre lo amaba y todos en nuestra familia . Lo recomiendo siempre !!
About Dr. Carlos Nousari, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1477538940
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Geo Washington U Hosp
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Clinical & Laboratory Dermatological Immunology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Nousari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nousari accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nousari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nousari speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nousari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nousari.
