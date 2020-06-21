Dr. Nine-Montanez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Nine-Montanez, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Nine-Montanez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 105 Medical Center Dr Ste 207, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 847-0024
Hospital Affiliations
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nine-Montanez?
I have been a patient of Dr. Niné for greater than 25 years. He is very knowlegable, professional and kind. He will nor stare at a computer screen, he will look in your eyes and listen. If it takes a lot of time, it will not matter. He WILL do what it takes to get to the bottom of whatever problem you may have. He takes a much greater personal tone towards his patients. He truly cares. He cared for my Mother, Father, husband, my neice, friends, and myself.
About Dr. Carlos Nine-Montanez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699887299
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nine-Montanez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nine-Montanez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nine-Montanez speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nine-Montanez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nine-Montanez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nine-Montanez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nine-Montanez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.