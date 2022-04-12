Overview

Dr. Carlos Neves, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.



Dr. Neves works at Cardiovascular Consultants Of Southern Delaware in Lewes, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.