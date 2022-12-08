Dr. Carlos Neghme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neghme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Neghme, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos and Resolute Health Hospital.
TDDC New Braunfels2028 SUNDANCE PKWY, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 609-1933
Gastroenterology of San Morcos1305 Wonder World Dr Ste 200, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (830) 609-1933Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
- Resolute Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have seen Dr. Neghme got several years. He has always consistently helped me and notified me of any follow ups. I would recommend him.
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- McGaw Hosp-Loyola U-Stritch Sch Med
- Loyola U-Stritch Sch Med
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
