Dr. Carlos Murillo, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Murillo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They graduated from University of Texas at Galveston School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Locations
Murillo Plastic Surgery Center6704 Ferris St, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (832) 241-9862Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had to have a breast reduction and Dr . Ricardo recommend Dr. Murillo to me. I am so happy she did, Dr Murillo changed my life and my body , he did an awesome breast reduction for me, I feel better and my body looks better, this was a miracle and a Blessing for me I highly recommend Dr Murillo, he’s also kind and caring and I felt comfortable with him, I will never be able to thank him enough for taking care of me! Thanks Dr. Murillo! You are The Best!
About Dr. Carlos Murillo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas at Houston John P. and Kathrine G. McGovern Medical School
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- University of Texas at Galveston School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murillo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murillo has seen patients for Bedsores and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Murillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.