Dr. Morales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Morales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Morales, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Locations
1
Dhr Health Heart Institute Mcallen1801 S 5th St Ste 130, McAllen, TX 78503 (956) 687-7863
2
Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 (956) 362-8677
Hospital Affiliations
Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Hardly any waiting... The EKG tech was so friendly... I loved Dr Morales... Very caring and attentive... Great Dr...
About Dr. Carlos Morales, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1831211705
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
