Overview

Dr. Carlos Montero, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from University of Kansas and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.



Dr. Montero works at Florida Digestive Health Specialists in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.