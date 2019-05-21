Dr. Carlos Montero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Montero, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carlos Montero, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from University of Kansas and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Bradenton Gastroenterology1886 59th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 269-6991Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Montero, through ONLY 2 appointments (1 office, 1 surgical center), gets 5 Stars from me! 1. Listened to the purpose of my referral, through my Family Doctor and me. 2. Uninterrupted, he let me explain my symptoms and where my pain is located. 3. ONLY then, he explained what organs, ducts, etc were located in the areas of my pain and ways we can ‘rule out’ or discover and possible fix the problem. 4. After recommending a few procedures and tests. He gave me reasoning for them, which made sense. Ensuring I was fully educated about ‘ruling out’ things and issues that COULD be discovered (and possible actions that would be taken). ————- One big CON is U have to wait LONG PERIODS OF TIME just to get your first appointment! Goodness knows, if U need a procedure or test...those are not scheduled quickly, no matter your pain level! Dr. Montero is worth the wait(IF U can); my patience have grown thin (paperwork, procedure coordination w/facility, schedule appoint).
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1518925205
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- University of Miami
- University of Miami
- University of Kansas
Dr. Montero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montero has seen patients for Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Montero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.