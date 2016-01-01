See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jamaica, NY
Dr. Carlos Montenegro, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carlos Montenegro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF LA PLATA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Montenegro works at Panamerican Laser Center Corp in Jamaica, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    International Medical Services
    8915 175Th St, Jamaica, NY 11432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 739-4848

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pulmonary Function Test
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Back Pain
Pulmonary Function Test
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Carlos Montenegro, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649284431
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF LA PLATA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carlos Montenegro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montenegro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Montenegro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Montenegro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Montenegro works at Panamerican Laser Center Corp in Jamaica, NY. View the full address on Dr. Montenegro’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Montenegro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montenegro.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montenegro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montenegro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

