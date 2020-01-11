See All Psychiatrists in Mansfield, OH
Dr. Carlos Molina Arriola, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carlos Molina Arriola, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DR. JOSE MATIAS DELGADO / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Molina Arriola works at Third Street Family Health Svs in Mansfield, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Third street family health services
    600 W 3rd St, Mansfield, OH 44906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 522-6191
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Metrohealth Medical Center Internal Medicine
    2500 Metrohealth Dr Apt 3D, Cleveland, OH 44109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 778-4428

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Paramount
    • SummaCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 11, 2020
    How has Dr Molina not been reviewed yet? This Dr is the most intelligent, understanding, listening man I have ever seen. He listens to what you say. I've been seeing Dr's since I was 10 years old because of my early problems with anxiety and such. I've seen about 35 professionals in Ohio and never has one listened and actually helped like Dr Carlos Molina. He is a wonderful Dr and listening human that takes his job seriously to help you and find the right thing to help you and you don't feel judged. Ever look forward to going to the Dr? Probably not, but with him, I can guarantee you will not regret it. He WILL help you.
    Matthew B — Jan 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carlos Molina Arriola, MD
    About Dr. Carlos Molina Arriola, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437578804
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD DR. JOSE MATIAS DELGADO / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Molina Arriola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina Arriola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Molina Arriola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Molina Arriola has seen patients for Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molina Arriola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Molina Arriola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molina Arriola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molina Arriola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molina Arriola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

