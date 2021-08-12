Dr. Menendez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Menendez, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Menendez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Menendez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Menendez & Stawowy Mds9150 Huebner Rd Ste 330, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 692-7684
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Menendez?
I have seen Dr. Menendez for 14 years when I moved to San Antonio from Maryland. He is always attentive to all my needs and questions. He also tracks other problems I have and will call the other physician to coordinate care and concerns. He is totally professional and thorough. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Carlos Menendez, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1346268513
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menendez works at
Dr. Menendez has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menendez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Menendez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menendez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.