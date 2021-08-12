See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Carlos Menendez, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Carlos Menendez, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (18)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Carlos Menendez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Peterson Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Menendez works at Menendez & Stawowy Mds in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Menendez & Stawowy Mds
    9150 Huebner Rd Ste 330, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 692-7684

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Peterson Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Menendez?

Aug 12, 2021
I have seen Dr. Menendez for 14 years when I moved to San Antonio from Maryland. He is always attentive to all my needs and questions. He also tracks other problems I have and will call the other physician to coordinate care and concerns. He is totally professional and thorough. I highly recommend him.
Lee B — Aug 12, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Carlos Menendez, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carlos Menendez, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Menendez to family and friends

Dr. Menendez's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Menendez

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carlos Menendez, MD.

About Dr. Carlos Menendez, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1346268513
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Menendez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Menendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Menendez works at Menendez & Stawowy Mds in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Menendez’s profile.

Dr. Menendez has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menendez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Menendez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menendez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Carlos Menendez, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.