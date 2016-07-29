Dr. Carlos Melendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Melendez, MD
Dr. Carlos Melendez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.
Locations
Pcp Associates of Pasadena PA4102 Woodlawn Ave Ste 150, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 477-8888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Overall, Great Doctor and Staff ? My Babies Love Them ... No Complaints Here!
About Dr. Carlos Melendez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melendez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melendez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Melendez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melendez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.