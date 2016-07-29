Overview

Dr. Carlos Melendez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.



Dr. Melendez works at PCP Associates of Pasadena, PA in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.