Overview

Dr. Carlos Mego, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl Mayor de San Marcos and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Mego works at Valley Heart Consultants in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.